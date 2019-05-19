Frustrated crowd forms at BRCC as parents reportedly locked out of high school graduation

BATON ROUGE - Family members of graduating high school students became furious Friday evening after they were reportedly locked out of the venue at Baton Rouge Community College's campus.

Despite having tickets, several parents reported being locked out of the Belaire High School graduation ceremony hosted at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium at BRCC.

"Out of 271 children, each got 10 tickets. 2000 people are not going to fit into a gym," said Tarell Flowers who was able to watch his sister graduate. Although he added the chaos found its way inside as attendees realized something was wrong. "It got really rowdy and out of control."

Some witnesses reported that graduates were even walking out over the debacle.

According to a BRCC spokesperson:

...it wasn’t a capacity issue. It was a crowd control issue. As individuals did not follow directions of the EBR Sheriff’s Office to sit down, move out of restricted areas, or unblock doorways, they made the call to restrict the movement of the crowd until individuals listened and they could regain control. This led to individuals becoming unruly as they restricted entry and exit from the building until full control could be realized.

BRPD and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office both confirmed they were responding to the incident.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System tells WBRZ the auditorium had enough seating to accommodate all attendees who had tickets to the ceremony.

BRCC released the following statement Friday night: