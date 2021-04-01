FROST ADVISORY issued for local area, first time since 1986

The National Weather Service has issued a FROST ADVISORY for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area, except St. Mary Parish, from 2am – 8am Friday. This means temperatures could be as low as 35 degrees. Frost formation could cause damage to new plants and crops. According to the local National Weather Service, this is the first time a frost advisory has been needed for the Baton Rouge area since 1986. This does not mean that frost has not occurred since 1986, rather NWS had chosen not to use the product since then.

Next 24 Hours: Tonight will be clear and chilly with low temperatures in the mid 30s. Especially north and east of Baton Rouge, readings could be cold enough to allow near surface temperatures to briefly reach freezing and cause patchy frost to form. If winds remain elevated, this could prevent frost development. If you have young, sensitive vegetation or tropical plants, it is a good idea to cover them or move them to a warmer spot if possible. Friday, plenty of sun will be around for another afternoon in the 60s. Expect northeast winds to ease into the 5-10mph range.

Up Next: Over the weekend, gradually moderating temperatures are anticipated with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Thanks to a weak, upper level disturbance, a few more clouds will be around each day. By Monday, winds will take on a southerly component and aid a warming trend that sends temperatures back to average with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. There really is no solid chance for rain through early next week. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: The heart of the current cold pool will settle over the region Friday morning and low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s with some locations north and east of Baton Rouge potentially seeing frost with readings in the low to mid 30s. Remember, while air temperatures taken 5 feet above the ground may read 33 to 35, the ground can go a few degrees colder, which is what allows frost to occur. A moderating trend in temperatures is then expected into the weekend. A fast moving upper level disturbance will move across the area on Saturday but with little moisture in the atmosphere, rain chances are barely above zero. However, an uptick in cloud cover may be noticed. A broad upper level ridge will take over the South Central U.S. early next week resulting in sinking air and therefore mainly clear skies and warming temperatures. At the surface, an area of high pressure in the Southeast U.S. will promote a return to southeast winds and gradually increasing moisture. This will lead to low temperatures returning top the 50s on Monday and slowly moderating back to the 60s by the middle of the week. With a lid on the atmosphere, rain chances will stay very limited despite the added moisture. By next Thursday, the persistent onshore flow will have pulled enough moisture into the atmosphere to fuel showers and thunderstorms as the next system works across the southern third of the country.

--Josh

