From Tijuana to San Diego: the longest drug-smuggling border tunnel

SAN DIEGO, CA - San Diego border patrol agents are calling the recent discovery a high-level narco-tunnel, complete with a ventilation system, electricity, and elevators, which stretches over three-quarters of a mile from Tijuana to San Diego.

After a multi-year investigation, the tunnel was finally exposed in August of 2019.

It doesn't appear to be in use, as hundreds of bags are blocking its U.S. exit.

Authorities didn't find any drugs in the tunnel, but the task force remains confident that it was used by cartels for drug smuggling.

Though no arrests have been made, officials are sending a strong message to cartels: They'll continue to do everything they can to prevent drugs from being smuggled in to the U.S.