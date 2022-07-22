79°
From pain to purpose: Family of slain 3-year-old hosting free gospel concert

2 hours 55 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, July 22 2022 Jul 22, 2022 July 22, 2022 8:56 AM July 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The family of Devin Page Jr., a 3-year-old shot and killed by a stray bullet when a gunfight took place outside his bedroom window, is hosting a community gospel concert to help raise awareness for those who have lost loved ones in violent crimes.

WBRZ's 2une In sat down with Devin's family for more details on the event and their initiative to "Help 5 Stay Alive."

