From one #9 to another, Drew Brees congratulates Burrow on Heisman win
BATON ROUGE- It's a day that history has been made for LSU with Joe Burrow being the second tiger to ever win a Heisman.
The praise and support have come from all directions, but this one is closer to home. The New Orleans Saints Twitter account posted a video from Drew Brees congratulating Joe Burrow. Brees said the trophy was well deserved and he enjoyed watching Burrow play.
From one No. 9 to another:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 15, 2019
@DrewBrees congratulates @Joe_Burrow10 on winning the @HeismanTrophy!
#LouisianaLove ???? @LSUFootball pic.twitter.com/EBRAwfUmSX
The two #9 quarterbacks have yet to meet, but they've been praising each other back and forth for the past few months.
After Burrow won the Maxwell Award, he said though he grew up in Ohio he was a huge Saints fan that idolized Brees. Brees is also a recipient of the Maxwell Award.
Just Thursday Drew Brees posted a video applauding Burrow and his incredible talent.
