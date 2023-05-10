From Oakland to Vegas

74°
PHOENIX - Sometime in the not distant future, they will become the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL owners approved the Raiders' move to Vegas 31-1 at the league meetings in Phoenix. Miami was the lone dissenter. Until the move, likely in 2020, Mark Davis' team still belongs to Oakland. Davis insists the club should still be considered a part of the Bay Area community.
