From candy collection to the polls, cool and quiet weather is ahead

A stretch of beautiful weather and an extra hour of sleep are ahead. What more could we want?

The Next 24 Hours: Expect clear skies and calm winds overnight—ideal conditions for what is called “radiational” cooling which means warmth from the day will radiate back into the atmosphere. The result will be the lowest temperature so far this season at 45 degrees and therefore the coolest temperature since April 16. High temperatures will rebound toward 70 degrees on Saturday in response to ample sunshine. Candy collection should go one with some layers as thermometers slip into the low 60s after dusk.

After That: Ahead of a weak, reinforcing front, southeasterly winds will hold most lows in the 50s on Sunday morning. A few clouds may be stirred up through Sunday afternoon. Behind that boundary, an even cooler air mass will settle over the region with highs in the mid 60s on Monday followed by lows in the low 40s and possibly upper 30s Monday night. Take a jacket to the polls but leave the umbrella at home; there should be maximum sunshine. Continued dry conditions and gradual warming will follow to end the week. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea has been producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. As the system continued to organize, conditions allow an 80 percent chance of a tropical depression forming in the next 5 days as the system moves westward.

The Explanation: Very quiet weather (finally) will ensue over the coming week. The main forecast challenge will be with regard to low temperatures and even with that, there are few discrepancies. High pressure across the Ohio Valley will maintain northeast to easterly winds through Saturday keeping below average temperatures and clear conditions. An upper level trough will pass north of the region on Sunday morning, driving an associated cold front through the area. There will not be much moisture in the atmosphere and therefore very few clouds will develop along the front, let alone any rain. After briefly returning to the 70s and 50s, highs and lows will fall back into the 60s and 40s Monday into Tuesday. In fact, a lot of model guidance has low temperatures in the low 40s on the morning of Election Day. If winds lighten and decouple from the low levels of the atmosphere, some locations north of I-12 could nip the upper 30s for the first time this season. After that, a slight ridge in the upper levels will allow gradual warming through the end of next week. Another weak upper level trough is expected to come by during the end of next week, but this one looks moisture starved as well.

--Josh

