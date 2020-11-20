56°
From being a ball boy to ballin' for Catholic, freshman Daniel Beale is the real deal.

Thursday, November 19 2020
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

As a boy, Daniel Beale was a ball boy on Friday nights for Catholic football. Now the freshman is still young but still tossing the pigskin, adding a game winning touchdown toss against the number one team in 5A to his young resume.

