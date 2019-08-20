Frightened skunk with yogurt cup stuck on its head sprays police officer

CAMBRIDGE, MA - A police officer in Massachusetts was trying to help a skunk in distress when his plan backfired. Literally.

Video shared by the Cambridge Police Department shows a frantic skunk—who somehow managed to get its head stuck inside a yogurt cup—aimlessly scurrying through a parking lot. A nearby police officer chases the skunk with only the best of intentions: to set the critter free from the scary dairy.

In exchange for his freedom, the skunk repays the officer with a more potent kind of crème fraîche.

Check out the video to see the thrilling but equally hilarious parking lot chaos.