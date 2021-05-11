Friends, teachers and students hold candle light vigil in memory of killed SU professor

BATON ROUGE - On Southern's campus in front of Higgins Hall, a small group gathered, lighting candles in memory of Derrick Cavazos. Tears were shed and memories were shared for the beloved law professor.

"It just wasn't fair that his life was taken so abruptly," said a SU student.

Derrick was killed earlier this month in a home invasion, which still has so many at a loss for words.

"For me what hurts the most is not only losing him is how we lost him," said Derrick’s childhood friend Maria Harmon.

Now students, teachers and friends are making sure his legacy lives on.

"I felt that he was such an integral piece to our campus that we had to do this it was only right," said Harmon.

They say Derrick left a lasting impression on everyone he came in contact with.

"He was just a loving caring individual that saw the humanity in every person he made contact with,” said Haram.

"He had a way of connecting with people, making them feel welcome and encouraging people," said Albert Samuels, chair of the history and political science department at Southern University.

One of Derrick's students says she values more than just her classroom lessons but those she'll use for life.

"He's taught me to never give up, always work for what you want and always stay motivated," said Maya Kleinpeter.

All sad he's gone but knowing his impact will last forever.

"I'm in law school just like you and I hope you're proud of me," said Kleinpeter.

"I love you and I miss you and don't be mad at me for choosing not to go to law school anymore but I'll keep fighting the power,” said Harmon.

Police have arrested 28-year-old Terrius Brown in Derrick Cavazos’s murder. He was hurt in an exchange of gunfire with Cavazos, and is still in the hospital.