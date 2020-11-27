73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Friends' star announces his engagement

1 hour 27 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, November 27 2020 Nov 27, 2020 November 27, 2020 9:00 AM November 27, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

A star of the hit series 'Friends' engaged, according to CNN.

Matthew Perry told reporters with People magazine that he's now engaged to his girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz.

"I decided to get engaged," the 51-year-old told People. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Earlier this month, Perry used Twitter to inform fans that the beloved "Friends" reunion episode has been pushed back to  2021.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series, wrote.

With a wedding in the works, it's safe to say Perry's year is going to be even busier.

"Friends" fans are eager for the much-anticipated reunion episode, which has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days