'Friends' star announces his engagement

A star of the hit series 'Friends' engaged, according to CNN.

Matthew Perry told reporters with People magazine that he's now engaged to his girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz.

"I decided to get engaged," the 51-year-old told People. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Earlier this month, Perry used Twitter to inform fans that the beloved "Friends" reunion episode has been pushed back to 2021.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series, wrote.

With a wedding in the works, it's safe to say Perry's year is going to be even busier.

"Friends" fans are eager for the much-anticipated reunion episode, which has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.