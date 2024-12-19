Friends mourn loss of Merganzer Avenue shooting victim

BATON ROUGE — Sedrick Davis was shot to death on Merganzer Avenue Monday night. He was 36.

Travis Guidry had been his friend for more than two decades. He was devastated when he learned Davis had been killed.

“That brought tears to my eyes. I haven’t cried in a while but it’s tough,” he said.

Police said an alert from ShotSpotter, the system for detecting and locating gunfire using sound, drew officers to the area of Merganzer and Woodpecker Street about 10 p.m. They found Davis injured and he died at the scene.

Guidry said Davis was a devoted father and caretaker. He said Davis' family is grieving and struggling to make sense of his death.

He said they still do not know what happened. Police haven't said anything about what led to the shooting and have not made any arrests.

Guidry said he will forever cherish his last conversation with Davis.

“The last words he ever said to me was ‘I love you’. That’s what he tells me every time I talk to him, ‘Okay, li'l' brother, I love you’. That’s a blessing. That’s a good thing to say because you never know when the last time you’ll talk to somebody,” he said.