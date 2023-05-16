Friends calling for answers in hit and run that killed Baton Rouge motorcyclist

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a dark colored Ford Taurus with damage on the front end.

Earlier this month, the same model of car struck 34-year-old Alfred Odds along Greenwell Springs Road near Lassen Drive, leaving him dead. Police are still searching for the driver that fled the scene after the wreck.

"We’re depending on the community to assist us in our investigation, it is vital that they help us. We’re reaching out through Crime Stoppers, we’re reaching out through all of our resources. The main resource we have is the community assisting us in finding who this perpetrator is,” BRPD Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

It happened around 1 a.m. on May 6. As of now, the only information available is the type of car that the driver was in.

"There are eyes and ears everywhere, and they're in places that we're not. So we need their help in finding out who the driver of that Ford Taurus is," McKneely said.

Odds was the president of the Bloc Burnaz Bike Club. On Thursday friends, family, and fellow bikers released balloons in honor of their loved one.

“This event is about a biker showing respect to a dearly departed brother. Our brother was a God-fearing man, he loved life, he loved his family and he loved his kids,” Bloc Burnaz member Vincent Hills said.

Hills hopes that someone will step forward with information that could help solve this case. He says the family deserves the closure.

“It really hurts my heart because it gives the family no closure. We don’t know anything, all we know is that someone hit him and drove off. That’s a sad thing to know, and it’s all that we have,” Hills said.

Anyone with information should contact police.