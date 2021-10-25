78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Friends' actor, James Michael Tyler, dies following battle with cancer

4 hours 32 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, October 25 2021 Oct 25, 2021 October 25, 2021 6:11 AM October 25, 2021 in News
Source: BBC News
By: Paula Jones
James Michael Tyler

The actor widely known for his role as 'Gunther,' the beloved Central Perk coffee shop manager on the hit show 'Friends' passed away over the weekend.

According to BBC News, James Michael Tyler passed away Sunday at his Los Angeles home after battling prostate cancer for nearly three years.

Tyler first revealed his cancer diagnosis in June and said doctors discovered his cancer during a routine physical when he was 56.

A number of industry professionals took to social media to express their condolences and honor Tyler.

"Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family," the "Friends" Twitter account tweeted. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

Trending News

Tyler was 59 years of age.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days