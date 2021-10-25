'Friends' actor, James Michael Tyler, dies following battle with cancer

James Michael Tyler

The actor widely known for his role as 'Gunther,' the beloved Central Perk coffee shop manager on the hit show 'Friends' passed away over the weekend.

According to BBC News, James Michael Tyler passed away Sunday at his Los Angeles home after battling prostate cancer for nearly three years.

Tyler first revealed his cancer diagnosis in June and said doctors discovered his cancer during a routine physical when he was 56.

A number of industry professionals took to social media to express their condolences and honor Tyler.

"Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family," the "Friends" Twitter account tweeted. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

He was a lovely, lovely man.

Today is a very sad day. @FriendsTV pic.twitter.com/Ql0QUO3pG8 — Jeffrey Klarik (@JeffreyKlarik) October 24, 2021

Tyler was 59 years of age.