Friend of Paris suspect detained for questioning

Image: A dead body lays under a blanket after a knife attack Saturday that left at least two dead including the assailant in central Paris, early Sunday May 13, 2018. A knife-wielding assailant killed at least one person and injured four others in a lively neighborhood near Paris' famed Opera Garnier before he was killed by police Saturday night. The Islamic State group claimed the attacker as one of its "soldiers," via ABC News.

PARIS - A judicial official says a friend of the young man who rampaged through a central Paris neighborhood knifing passers-by has been detained in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.

The friend is the third person French police have taken in for questioning since the suspect in the Saturday night attack - a 20-year-old French citizen born in the Russian republic of Chechnya - killed one person and wounded four others.

The parents of the alleged attacker were picked up in the northern 18th district of Paris after their son was fatally shot by police.

The president of Chechnya identified the assailant as Khasan Azimov.

The judicial official said the man detained Sunday was a friend of Azimov's who also was born in 1997. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly and asked that he not be named.