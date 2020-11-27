Friday will bring stronger storms with more rain on Saturday and Sunday

If you wanted to get the lights up this weekend, you can do it this morning before the rain. If you work fast, you may be able to fit it in on Saturday morning.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Today will be very similar to Wednesday. The morning will be mostly dry with temperatures warming to a muggy 76 degrees. Then, in the afternoon some strong showers and storms will bring prolonged periods of heavy rain. It will start in the northwest and move southeast, weakening as it goes. Unlike Wednesday, after the strong line of storms moves through, we will continue to see on and off lighter shower activity.

Up Next: There will be a break from the rain on Saturday morning. The moisture will continue to build for Saturday afternoon bringing prolonged periods of rain, though not as heavy as the Friday storms. On and off showers will continue overnight into Sunday and throughout the day too. A powerful cold front will push the rain out overnight into Monday. This means that clear and cool conditions will be back. Not just clear… but cool… very cool. High temperatures will be in the 50s and we may see our first freeze on Tuesday morning. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There are no active storms, but there are two areas to watch in the Atlantic. The development chances are low, and it is tracking northeast away from the United States.

AREA TO WATCH

FROM THE NHC: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda have increased during the past few hours. Additional subtropical development is possible during the next day or so while the low drifts south-southwestward. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development over the weekend as the system begins to move north-northeastward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

Another non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form over the far eastern Atlantic during the weekend. This system could gradually gain subtropical characteristics while it moves slowly southward through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.