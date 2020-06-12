72°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, June 12, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Councilwoman Tara Wicker running for Baton Rouge mayor in fall election
-
BR mayor announces establishment of Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion
-
WATCH: BR mayor announces establishment of Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion
-
Mayor Broome announces Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion
-
EBR Mayor to address public on police reform Friday at 10 a.m.