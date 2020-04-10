Friday's Health Report

63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
20 hours 5 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 April 09, 2020 11:59 PM April 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 10, 2020.

