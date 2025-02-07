Friday PM Forecast: warmth and fog continue, rain arrives next week

This weekend, patchy, dense fog will continue to be an issue each morning. Near record warmth will follow for both afternoons. Sun will be around meaning outdoor plans look to be in fine shape.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies will give way to some fog closer to daybreak, especially near the coast and the lakes. Lows will settle in the mid-60s. After any reduced visibility near daybreak, the afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies. Highs will stay unseasonably warm in the mid-80s.

Up Next: The second half of the weekend will not bring any weather surprises. Morning fog will give way to sunshine as temperatures remain well above average. By Monday, a cold front is expected to move toward the Capital Area. Initially, this front will bring increasing clouds and spotty showers, but the atmosphere won’t have much energy and thunderstorms are unlikely. This front will be moving very slowly and could even stall north of the I-10/12 corridor into Tuesday.

Expect a more unsettled weather pattern to unfold Tuesday and beyond. As a boundary meanders between I-20 and the coast, upper-level winds will flow out of the southwest, over top of this front. These factors will combine to bring periods of rain and a few thunderstorms. Timing the rounds of rain will come down to the exact position of the front and identifying ripples of energy in the upper-level winds. Heavy rain could become an issue, especially if it falls at a rate of more than an inch per hour. Since vegetation is dormant, there could be more runoff, increasing the risk of localized flooding. Temperatures will stay mild, with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The front may finally get forced south late next week to break the unsettled, warm pattern.

– Josh

