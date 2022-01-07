Friday PM Forecast: warmer with a few rounds of rain

While the weekend is not looking like a washout, some rain is in the forecast each day. It will be briefly warmer before a cooler air mass with some staying power arrives early next week.

Next 24 Hours: Low temperatures will stop in the mid 40s tonight, ending up about 10 degrees warmer than Friday morning. Some clouds will move in from the south. Due to a southerly wind shift, warmer air will advance into area on Saturday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s. Clouds will continue to increase and a few showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon thanks to an upper level disturbance racing across the area. The best chance to see rain will be south and east of Baton Rouge.

Up Next: Sunday will be mild with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid 70s, especially if some sun peeks out early, which is expected. In the afternoon and evening, coverage of showers and thunderstorms will increase as another cold front drops in from the north. At this time, severe weather is not a major concern, but the threat is not zero. Rain will be wrapping up by Monday morning with temperatures back below average to begin the new week. Lows will be in the mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Saturday and Sunday, a surface high pressure system will build over the Eastern U.S. supplying the local area with a flow of warmer, moister air from the Gulf of Mexico. As this occurs, a weak disturbance moving across the region will help to instigate scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially with the addition of daytime warming on Saturday afternoon. The onshore flow will keep temperatures mild into the second half of the weekend with lows remaining in the 60s Sunday and therefore highs easily climbing a few degrees to reach the mid 70s. An upper level trough of low pressure will basin just north of the local area but still send a cold front toward the Gulf Coast. Given the placement of the trough and front, atmospheric winds will not be favorable for severe weather. Also, with an expected evening or nighttime arrival of the front, instability will be limited as it arrives which also limits the threat for severe weather. Along the boundary, expect some showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms before the front sweeps through on Monday morning. While a slight ridge of high pressure builds into the upper levels—commonly a feature for warmer temperatures—a very cold air mass at the surface will undercut this and drop temperatures below average for Monday and Tuesday. Lows could be near freezing on Tuesday morning before the ridge wins out and thermometers return to average for the middle of next week.

--Josh

