Friday PM Forecast: Things start to dry up half way though the weekend

Saturday is looking rainy, more sunshine later this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be in this mid-70s, and the rest of the shower activity will fizzle out. Saturday is the last day with a risk of excessive rainfall. Rain will start overnight, and a few showers will be around early in the day. The morning hours will bring on and off showers and storms. Activity will start to clear in the afternoon. Any Saturday evening plans will be mostly dry. If you are wondering when you can hit the pool… I would save that for Sunday!

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— heavy rain —please have access to alerts through the weekend. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: Sunday will be muggy with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. A few showers will be around in the afternoon, but the day will not be a total washout. Independence Day, Monday will trend about the same. Temperatures will be in the low 90s and a few showers will bubble up in the afternoon. They will not last very long, and some locations will stay totally dry. Skies will be plenty cleared out by 9 p.m. for the Fireworks on the Mississippi. Slightly warmer temperatures and afternoon pop-up showers continue next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 has organized and is now Tropical Storm Bonnie. It is moving west across the Caribbean and is expected to make a landfall in Nicaragua. This storm is not a threat to the local area. CLICK HERE to see the latest forecast cone for Bonnie.

The other disturbances are not a threat to the local area.

Near the Southeastern US:

Satellite and radar images along with surface observations indicate that a low pressure system has formed just off the coast of Savannah, Georgia. Surface pressures are high in this region, and development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it drifts northeastward along the southeast U.S. coastline during the next day or so. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rains, which could cause flash flooding across portions of southeastern Georgia and the Carolinas through tonight and into Saturday. See products issued by the Weather Prediction Center and your local National Weather Service forecast

office for more details.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.



Near the Windward Islands:

A tropical wave located over the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Significant development of this system is not expected to occur while it moves westward into unfavorable conditions over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.