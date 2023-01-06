Friday PM Forecast: rain returns over the weekend

Expect two distinctly different days of weather this weekend. A cold front will move into the area on Sunday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Another night of clear skies and light winds is expected. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Saturday morning. The first half of the weekend will be in fine shape with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will warm well into the 70s. Enjoy some outdoor time then because Sunday looks more gloomy.

Up Next: A weak cold front will settle into the area with clouds and showers on Sunday morning. Fortunately, this system looks rather meager and will not bring any threat for severe weather or heavy rain. One or two thunderstorms will be possible though. Showers should wrap up during the middle of the day with some dry time later. A second pocket of moisture and a weak low pressure area at the surface will result in another batch of showers Monday into Tuesday. Once the front arrives, temperatures will only trail off a few degrees, generally keeping close to seasonable averages in the 60s and 40s.

Detailed Forecast: A surface high pressure system will continue to shift eastward into Saturday. With light winds and clear skies, temperatures should fall pretty quickly after sunset, though not as dramatically as last night due to slightly higher dew point temperatures. By afternoon, the high will shift even farther east and onshore flow will be well established. An upper level trough of low pressure and associated surface frontal system will move in from the northwest overnight into Sunday. A few showers and thunderstorms may begin as early as daybreak Sunday with some wet weather lasting into the middle of the day. After a period of dry time, the next impulse will ride in from the west late Monday into Tuesday, which could support another round of rain going into early Tuesday. This is looking more driven by moisture gliding inland from the Gulf of Mexico and working with some weak lift in the atmosphere. Where the strongest lift sets up, onshore or offshore, will determine if there is a swath of steady rain or just some light showers. Beyond Tuesday into late week will be another warming trend before the next quick-hitting frontal system develops over the Central U.S. and drives another cold front into the area on Thursday.

--Josh

