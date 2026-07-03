Friday PM Forecast: Heat and steam continues, pop-up storms remain possible

The typical early July weather is not going anywhere this 4th of July weekend. Hot and humid conditions will remain, with storms developing each afternoon and evening.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any storms that we did see this evening will fizzle out after sunset, leading to a mostly clear night. Lows will bottom out in the mid-70s. Much more of the same is expected for the 4th of July. The first half of the day will be rather quiet with a lot of sunshine. This will send our temperatures into the mid-90s, with continued humidity making that feel even hotter. Storm development is likely during the PM hours, but not everyone will get wet. A 40% coverage is expected across the 13 parish, 2 county wide viewing area. These storms should start to diminish around sunset, with little to no activity remaining by 9-10 pm. So while you might have to dodge some storms for afternoon and evening plans, any firework activities should be good to go!





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Up Next: Although the same general weather pattern will continue Sunday, and into next week, the amount of PM storms that develop will increase. Scattered thunderstorms are expected Sunday, with numerous activity on Monday. This will all be confined to the afternoon and evening. Throughout the rest of the week, pop-up storms will still be likely, but coverage will tick down with each passing day. Temperature wise, the days with the highest rain coverage will have highs in the lower 90s. Once rain chances start to go down, highs will return to the mid-90s.

The Tropics: The tropics remain quiet. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere across the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf during the next seven days.

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– Balin

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