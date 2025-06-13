Friday PM Forecast: dodging showers and thunderstorms well into next week

After a cooler and wetter Friday than expected, be ready for more humid and occasionally stormy weather into Father’s Day Weekend. Know that any thunderstorms could cause gusty winds of 50 to 60 mph and very heavy downpours, potentially exceeding 3 inches of rain per hour. There's even a possibility of small hail with some of these storms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect another muggy one overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s. With all the recent rain, the ground is pretty soaked, and light winds will make the air feel heavy. There's a slight chance of patchy fog developing overnight, especially north of I-12 in southwest Mississippi, so keep an eye out for that if you're out and about early. On Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the daytime hours. Though afternoon is the favored window, any small ripple of energy in the atmosphere could fire up another round early. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Up Next: The extended forecast, from Sunday through Thursday, looks like more of the same. We'll start with mostly clear skies, which will quickly heat things up by midday. This warmth will kickstart our usual sea and lake breezes, leading to increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms by noon. These storms will then gradually move inland through the afternoon. As the day winds down and the heat of the sun fades, these showers and storms will gradually ease up. While there might be some subtle differences in locations that get rain from day to day, the overall theme is continued humidity and scattered afternoon downpours. Towards the end of next week, there are some early signs that we might finally see a bit of a drier and hotter stretch as a high-pressure system strengthens over the northern Gulf Coast.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

