Friday PM Forecast: chilly weekend mornings, expecting a stronger cold front on Thanksgiving

Chilly nights continue even though temperatures have stayed just above the levels needed for frost to form. By the second half of the weekend, a warming trend will begin. Unsettled weather will return around Thanksgiving.

Tonight & Tomorrow: On a clear and calm night, expect the lowest temperatures of this first chilly fall stretch. Low temperatures will dive back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Patchy frost will be possible, mainly north of Baton Rouge. Cover or bring in any sensitive plants. Saturday will be mainly sunny with just a few high clouds at times. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s with a few spots touching the low 70s.

LSU Football: Tailgaters will need layers on Saturday. With morning temperatures near 40 degrees, at minimum, a jacket will be needed for the morning. Sun will then warm temperatures into the upper 60s by afternoon allowing a lighter outer layer. However, don’t lose the jacket entirely if you are heading into the game, temperatures will cool off into the 50s quickly after nightfall. The Tigers have played several night games this time of year with temperatures below 60 degrees at start time. Check out the LSU Kickoff Weather Index to see their win percentage.

Up Next: Quiet weather is expected to conclude the weekend. Sunday will be a bit warmer with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 70s. A few more clouds are likely later in the day but will certainly not produce any rain.

The next frontal system will be organizing across the Midwest early next week. This system will draw moisture inland from the Gulf of Mexico bringing temperatures back above average. Monday through Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80 with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. An uptick in cloud cover is likely but the best chance for spotty showers will come with a weak, stalling front early Tuesday. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms is shaping up for Thanksgiving thanks to a much stronger cold front. It is too early for details like timing and strength of any thunderstorms. Another hit of cold air will follow that front for Black Friday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.