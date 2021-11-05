57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Friday PM Forecast: Chilly mornings, warm afternoons for your weekend

2 hours 51 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, November 05 2021 Nov 5, 2021 November 05, 2021 4:41 PM November 05, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast:

Stubborn cloud cover will continue through the overnight. It will be a chilly evening, so layers will be needed for Friday night plans.

By daybreak, the cloud cover will finally begin to break apart. 

Saturday will start out chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s. The afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before heading off to bed Saturday night!

Looking Ahead:

Sunday morning will be the chilliest of the weekend with morning lows expected to reach the lower 40s for a few neighborhoods. Next week, a slow warming trend will begin as highs climb to the upper 70s by next Wednesday. Another frontal system is expected to arrive late Thursday into Friday, bringing our next chance for rain and a drop in temperatures.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Trending News

Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days