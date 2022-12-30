Friday PM Forecast: After heavy rain this morning, the forecast is drying out

Drying out heading into the start of 2023.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Some people around the Capital Area picked up over 4” of rain with the system that moved through this morning. Showers have now completely moved out of the area and this afternoon the skies will start to clear up. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low-50s and waking up on New Year’s Eve will be mostly dry.

A DENSE FOG Advisory has been issued for the entire WBRZ viewing area from 10pm tonight until 9am Saturday. Visibility is expected to be reduced down to less than a quarter mile for several hours. A shower could bubble up early Saturday morning but the rest of the day will be dry. As the sun comes out temperatures will heat into the low-70s by the afternoon. Into the evening hours, temperatures will start to cool into the 50s but we are watching for fog development overnight.

Up Next: Happy New Year! Drivers overnight should watch out for areas with reduced visibility. The fog will stay around until the sun starts to rise Sunday morning. Temperatures will get into the mid-70s by the afternoon. There will be partly sunny skies throughout the day, but rain is not in the forecast for the start of the New Year. Now rain doesn’t stay out of the forecast for very long. Heading into the start of the workweek we are tracking our next rainmaker set to move in overnight on Monday into Tuesday. With this system, we are expecting gusty winds and the potential for heavy rain, be sure you are saying connected with the Storm Station. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.