Friday PM Forecast: A dry/seasonable Saturday; showers possible for Sunday travel

If you have the opportunity to choose which day to get outside over the weekend, Saturday is the day! Despite a chilly start, afternoon highs will be rather comfortable. It’ll also be dry, which bodes well for the LSU game. However, Sunday will bring forth some changes. Another round of rain is possible, which might affect post-Thanksgiving travel.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The clouds were finally able to break on Friday, and we’ll see mostly clear skies sticking around on Friday night. Some high clouds may pass overhead in the overnight hours, but that won’t stop temperatures from getting very chilly. Morning lows on Saturday will likely end up in the middle-40s. Early tailgaters will want to layer up!

We’ll see more high clouds on Saturday, resulting in filtered sunshine through the day. Despite the chilly start, temperatures warm up nicely. We’re looking at temperatures in the lower-60s at kickoff for LSU’s final home game of the season. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper-60s to near 70°.

Up Next: An area of low pressure develops off the Gulf Coast early Sunday. This could bring another wave of showers to the region, potentially affecting post-holiday travel. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out closer to daybreak on Sunday. However, rain chances steadily ramp up through the morning. Rain coverage appears to be at its highest anywhere from mid-morning through about lunchtime in the capital area. Showers begin to exit after lunchtime, and we’ll be dry by evening. Overall accumulations should be on the lighter side. Most are looking at under 0.5”, aside from a few areas that end up under locally heavier pockets of rain.

We’ll turn cooler behind this system. Highs will struggle to reach 60° on Monday. We may even see low temperatures dipping into the middle and upper-30s on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure is located over the central Atlantic. There is a small chance that the system could acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next day or so. Beyond that, chances of further development are slim as the system moves into much colder waters. Regardless of what happens, there is no threat to the United States.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

