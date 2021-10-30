Friday Night Blitz Week 9 - State Scores

49°
Friday, October 29 2021
Source: WBRZ, Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

Watch the scores and highlights from week 10 of the high school football season in Louisiana.

Abbeville 12, Kaplan 7

Acadiana 42, Barbe 0

Arcadia 45, Ringgold 18

Ascension Catholic 44, Ascension Christian School 19

Avoyelles 30, Holy Savior Menard 0

Basile 34, Gueydan 14

Baton Rouge Episcopal 62, East Feliciana 18

Beau Chene 44, Albany 30

Belaire 33, Tara 8

Benton 28, Airline 7

Block 48, Montgomery 6

Bogalusa 42, Sumner 34

Bossier 28, Green Oaks 6

Broadmoor 47, Istrouma 0

Brother Martin 42, Holy Cross 0

Buckeye 14, Caldwell Parish 10

Calvary Baptist Academy 63, Plain Dealing 0

Capitol 8, Northeast 6

Cecilia 62, Livonia 20

Cedar Creek 57, Delta Charter 0

Church Point 61, Mamou 0

Collegiate Baton Rouge def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit

Covington 13, Northshore 9

D'Arbonne Woods 15, Lakeside 12

De La Salle 43, Kenner Discovery 6

DeQuincy 41, Vinton 34

DeRidder 41, Peabody 26

Delcambre 21, West St. Mary 19

Delhi Charter 24, Ferriday 20

Denham Springs 35, Walker 28, OT

Destrehan 38, East St. John 7

Dunham 45, Port Allen 6

E.D. White 37, Berwick 7

East Ascension 45, McKinley 6

Ehret 49, King 0

Erath 39, Crowley 30

Eunice 32, North Vermilion 7

Evangel Christian Academy 21, B.T. Washington 6

Glenbrook 51, Beekman 14

Grand Lake 34, Elton 12

Grant 52, Slaughter 8

Hahnville 49, Central Lafourche 13

Hamilton Christian Academy 64, East Beauregard 30

Hanson Memorial 26, Centerville 0

Haughton 35, Natchitoches Central 7

Homer 67, Magnolia School of Excellence 6

Houma Christian 21, Ben Franklin 0

Huntington 40, Minden 7

Independence 35, Varnado 18

Iota 43, Northwest 16

Jena 38, Marksville 8

Jennings 43, South Beauregard 0

Jonesboro-Hodge 26, North Caddo 22

Karr 27, Belle Chasse 0

LaSalle 42, Lena Northwood 22

Lafayette 40, Sam Houston 30

Lake Charles College Prep 27, Iowa 26

Lakeshore 50, Pearl River 10

Leesville 37, Tioga 7

Liberty Magnet 23, RHS 22, OT

Logansport 50, St. Mary's 23

Loranger 31, Hannan 14

Loreauville 31, Ascension Episcopal 13

Loyola College Prep 31, Red River 28

Mandeville 28, Hammond 27, OT

Mangham 46, Rayville 0

Many 73, Bunkie 28

Merryville 20, Oberlin 19

NDHS 55, Lake Arthur 0

Neville 62, Bastrop 0

New Iberia Catholic 42, Jeanerette 6

Newman 34, Cohen 0

North DeSoto 57, Woodlawn (SH) 0

North Webster 38, Mansfield 22

Oak Grove 31, St. Frederick Catholic 14

Opelousas 18, Breaux Bridge 12

Opelousas Catholic 14, Sacred Heart 6

Ouachita Christian 60, Delhi 6

Ouachita Parish 26, Alexandria 23

Parkview Baptist 47, Baker 0

Parkway 35, Southwood 20

Pine Prairie 54, Ville Platte 12

Ponchatoula 17, Saint Paul's 0

River Oaks 10, Sicily Island 6

Riverside Academy def. West St. John, forfeit

Rosepine 48, Oakdale 27

Salmen 39, Franklinton 14

Scotlandville 53, Live Oak 28

Southern Lab 68, Central Private 6

Southside 34, Comeaux 13

St. Amant 21, Dutchtown 14

St. Charles Catholic 43, South Plaquemines 0

St. Helena 34, Kentwood 31

St. James 21, Patterson 7

St. Martinville 41, Teurlings Catholic 32

St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Springfield 12

St. Thomas More 35, Carencro 28

Sterlington 54, Franklin Parish 6

Sulphur 34, New Iberia 20

Thibodaux 27, Terrebonne 21

Thomas Jefferson 13, Haynes Academy 0

Thrive 26, Tensas 6

Union Parish 34, Carroll 22

University (Lab) 55, West Feliciana 28

Vandebilt Catholic 38, South Lafourche 20

Vermilion Catholic 47, Covenant Christian Academy 6

Vidalia 34, Madison 20

Washington-Marion 34, LaGrange 6

Welsh def. Port Barre, forfeit

West Monroe 30, Pineville 12

Westgate 58, Northside 8

Westlake 61, St. Louis 23

White Castle 32, St. John 27

Winnfield 33, Lakeview 0

Woodlawn (BR) 35, Catholic 28

Wossman 42, Richwood 18

Zachary 47, Central 14

