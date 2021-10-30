Latest Weather Blog
Friday Night Blitz Week 9 - State Scores
Watch the scores and highlights from week 10 of the high school football season in Louisiana.
Abbeville 12, Kaplan 7
Acadiana 42, Barbe 0
Arcadia 45, Ringgold 18
Ascension Catholic 44, Ascension Christian School 19
Avoyelles 30, Holy Savior Menard 0
Basile 34, Gueydan 14
Baton Rouge Episcopal 62, East Feliciana 18
Beau Chene 44, Albany 30
Belaire 33, Tara 8
Benton 28, Airline 7
Block 48, Montgomery 6
Bogalusa 42, Sumner 34
Bossier 28, Green Oaks 6
Broadmoor 47, Istrouma 0
Brother Martin 42, Holy Cross 0
Buckeye 14, Caldwell Parish 10
Calvary Baptist Academy 63, Plain Dealing 0
Capitol 8, Northeast 6
Cecilia 62, Livonia 20
Cedar Creek 57, Delta Charter 0
Church Point 61, Mamou 0
Collegiate Baton Rouge def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit
Covington 13, Northshore 9
D'Arbonne Woods 15, Lakeside 12
De La Salle 43, Kenner Discovery 6
DeQuincy 41, Vinton 34
DeRidder 41, Peabody 26
Delcambre 21, West St. Mary 19
Delhi Charter 24, Ferriday 20
Denham Springs 35, Walker 28, OT
Destrehan 38, East St. John 7
Dunham 45, Port Allen 6
E.D. White 37, Berwick 7
East Ascension 45, McKinley 6
Ehret 49, King 0
Erath 39, Crowley 30
Eunice 32, North Vermilion 7
Evangel Christian Academy 21, B.T. Washington 6
Glenbrook 51, Beekman 14
Grand Lake 34, Elton 12
Grant 52, Slaughter 8
Hahnville 49, Central Lafourche 13
Hamilton Christian Academy 64, East Beauregard 30
Hanson Memorial 26, Centerville 0
Haughton 35, Natchitoches Central 7
Homer 67, Magnolia School of Excellence 6
Houma Christian 21, Ben Franklin 0
Huntington 40, Minden 7
Independence 35, Varnado 18
Iota 43, Northwest 16
Jena 38, Marksville 8
Jennings 43, South Beauregard 0
Jonesboro-Hodge 26, North Caddo 22
Karr 27, Belle Chasse 0
LaSalle 42, Lena Northwood 22
Lafayette 40, Sam Houston 30
Lake Charles College Prep 27, Iowa 26
Lakeshore 50, Pearl River 10
Leesville 37, Tioga 7
Liberty Magnet 23, RHS 22, OT
Logansport 50, St. Mary's 23
Loranger 31, Hannan 14
Loreauville 31, Ascension Episcopal 13
Loyola College Prep 31, Red River 28
Mandeville 28, Hammond 27, OT
Mangham 46, Rayville 0
Many 73, Bunkie 28
Merryville 20, Oberlin 19
NDHS 55, Lake Arthur 0
Neville 62, Bastrop 0
New Iberia Catholic 42, Jeanerette 6
Newman 34, Cohen 0
North DeSoto 57, Woodlawn (SH) 0
North Webster 38, Mansfield 22
Oak Grove 31, St. Frederick Catholic 14
Opelousas 18, Breaux Bridge 12
Opelousas Catholic 14, Sacred Heart 6
Ouachita Christian 60, Delhi 6
Ouachita Parish 26, Alexandria 23
Parkview Baptist 47, Baker 0
Parkway 35, Southwood 20
Pine Prairie 54, Ville Platte 12
Ponchatoula 17, Saint Paul's 0
River Oaks 10, Sicily Island 6
Riverside Academy def. West St. John, forfeit
Rosepine 48, Oakdale 27
Salmen 39, Franklinton 14
Scotlandville 53, Live Oak 28
Southern Lab 68, Central Private 6
Southside 34, Comeaux 13
St. Amant 21, Dutchtown 14
St. Charles Catholic 43, South Plaquemines 0
St. Helena 34, Kentwood 31
St. James 21, Patterson 7
St. Martinville 41, Teurlings Catholic 32
St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Springfield 12
St. Thomas More 35, Carencro 28
Sterlington 54, Franklin Parish 6
Sulphur 34, New Iberia 20
Thibodaux 27, Terrebonne 21
Thomas Jefferson 13, Haynes Academy 0
Thrive 26, Tensas 6
Union Parish 34, Carroll 22
University (Lab) 55, West Feliciana 28
Vandebilt Catholic 38, South Lafourche 20
Vermilion Catholic 47, Covenant Christian Academy 6
Vidalia 34, Madison 20
Washington-Marion 34, LaGrange 6
Welsh def. Port Barre, forfeit
West Monroe 30, Pineville 12
Westgate 58, Northside 8
Westlake 61, St. Louis 23
White Castle 32, St. John 27
Winnfield 33, Lakeview 0
Woodlawn (BR) 35, Catholic 28
Wossman 42, Richwood 18
Zachary 47, Central 14
