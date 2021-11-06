Friday Night Blitz Week 10 - High School Football Scores

Watch the scores and highlights from week 10 of the high school football season in Louisiana.

Abbeville 38, Erath 15



Acadiana 45, Lafayette 8



Amite 40, Kentwood 0



Ascension Catholic 33, St. John 14



B.T. Washington 38, Woodlawn (SH) 16



Barbe 30, Comeaux 19



Baton Rouge Episcopal 28, Port Allen 0



Beau Chene 48, Opelousas 6



Belle Chasse 17, Landry/Walker 6



Benton 35, Natchitoches Central 16



Bogalusa 51, Loranger 28



Bolton 43, Peabody 32



Booker T. Washington 13, McDonogh #35 8



Bossier 63, Magnolia School of Excellence 0



Breaux Bridge 58, Livonia 14



Bunkie 16, Holy Savior Menard 14



Captain Shreve 33, Airline 0



Cecilia 35, North Vermilion 7



Cedar Creek 49, Tensas 0



Cedar Hill Trinity, Texas 58, Evangel Christian Academy 13



Central - B.R. 31, Live Oak 12



Chalmette 28, Riverdale 6



Claiborne 50, Calhoun Aca., Miss. 8



Country Day 38, Riverside Academy 31



DeRidder 35, Tioga 21



Delcambre 45, Houma Christian 6



Delhi Charter 40, Madison 30



Destrehan 35, Thibodaux 0



Donaldsonville 32, Berwick 10



E.D. White 28, St. James 19



East Feliciana 39, Northeast 0



East Iberville 44, Ascension Christian School 37



East Jefferson 28, West Jefferson 16



Easton 48, Kennedy 0



Ehret 36, Higgins 14



Ellender 27, South Terrebonne 26



Eunice 67, LaGrange 34



Ferriday 48, Vidalia 34



Franklin 40, New Iberia Catholic 13



Franklinton 38, Pearl River 28



General Trass (Lake Providence) 66, Rayville 22



Glenbrook 55, Arcadia 22



Gueydan 38, Elton 0



Hahnville 31, Terrebonne 0



Hannan 39, Albany 8



Hanson Memorial 21, Covenant Christian Academy 0



Highland Baptist 7, Centerville 0



Homer 49, Haynesville 0



Iota 63, Mamou 36



Jena 28, Winnfield 26



Jennings 55, Westlake 42



Jesuit 35, Rummel 10



Jonesboro-Hodge 46, Lakeside 0



Kaplan 56, Lake Arthur 26



Kinder 51, Vinton 30



Lafayette Christian Academy 49, Welsh 13



Lake Charles College Prep 67, South Beauregard 7



Lakeshore 37, Salmen 22



Loreauville 59, Jeanerette 22



Loyola College Prep 31, Mansfield 0



Lutcher 55, Patterson 22



M.L. King Charter 44, Sci Academy 6



Madison Prep 24, Brusly 20



Many 50, Lakeview 0



Marksville 28, Caldwell Parish 14



Minden 35, Franklin Parish 34



NDHS 41, Port Barre 6



Newman 48, South Plaquemines 12



North Caddo 50, D'Arbonne Woods 7



North Webster 44, Green Oaks 0



Northshore 36, Slidell 29



Oak Grove 35, Sicily Island 8



Oakdale 47, Pickering 12



Opelousas Catholic 40, Westminster Christian 6



Ouachita Christian 48, Mangham 12



Ouachita Parish 28, Pineville 22



Parkview Baptist 47, Glen Oaks 6



Parkway 17, Haughton 3



Pine 40, Varnado 18



Pointe Coupee Catholic 38, St. Edmund Catholic 29



Ponchatoula 45, Hammond 0



RHS 42, Washington-Marion 41



Red River 50, Avoyelles 32



Richwood 38, Bastrop 0



Rosepine 27, DeQuincy 9



Sacred Heart 69, North Central 0



Saint Paul's 37, Fontainebleau 3



Scotlandville 35, Denham Springs 14



Shreveport Northwood 13, North DeSoto 7



South Lafourche 42, Assumption 28



Southern Lab 41, Slaughter 0



Southside 46, New Iberia 13



Springfield 12, Northlake Christian 0



St. Amant 10, East Ascension 6



St. Helena 47, Independence 35



St. Martin's 27, West St. John 14



St. Martinville 56, Crowley 0



St. Michael 51, Istrouma 6



St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Pope John Paul 3



St. Thomas More 62, East St. John 60



Sulphur 41, Sam Houston 24



Tara 38, Broadmoor 16



Teurlings Catholic 50, Northside 21



Union Parish 43, Wossman 12



University (Lab) 58, Mentorship Academy 6



Vandebilt Catholic 38, Morgan City 12



West Monroe 42, Ruston 14



Westgate 47, Carencro 21



Woodlawn (BR) 62, McKinley 0