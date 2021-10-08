76°
Two hurt following Friday morning shooting on Wyandotte Street at Topeka
BATON ROUGE - Officials in Baton Rouge say two people were shot Friday morning in north Baton Rouge.
The shooting occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Wyandotte Street at Topeka Street.
Police say the two people who were shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, the circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown.
The capital area appears to be experiencing a significant uptick in reported crimes since Thursday.
In fact, some local first responders say they've been called to approximately eight to ten shootings within the past 24 hours.
