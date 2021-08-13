Friday Morning Forecast: Weekend forecast filled with afternoon rain, Fred heading to Florida

Fred is expected to be a heavy rainmaker for Florida over the weekend. Afternoon showers and storms continue at home.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The clear conditions will last through the morning hours then; temperatures will climb into the low 90s this afternoon as clouds build in. Showers and storms will bubble up mainly south of Baton Rouge into the afternoon and early evening. Friday night plans will be mostly dry. Everything will clear up overnight and temperatures will be back down in the 70s.

Up Next: Over the weekend conditions will be sunny and clear in the morning with scattered showers in the afternoon. It will be muggy with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Grab a water bottle before heading out in the heat and an umbrella in case you get caught in an afternoon downpour. Scattered showers will continue each afternoon next week too, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Overnight temperatures will be muggy in the 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Fred is still a tropical depression. This storm is going to be a rainmaker for many islands in the Caribbean as it moves along the north side of Cuba. The center of the storm will likely stay over water allowing for some re-strengthening. The system is expected make a northward turn after it enters the southeastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend as a tropical storm. Parts of Florida are expected to see 5-7 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts from Fred. This system is not currently forecast to impact the local area. Continue to check back in with us. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

A bit further out in the Atlantic, there is another tropical wave moving toward the eastern Caribbean. This system has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days. It is expected to take a similar path to Fred.

