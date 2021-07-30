Friday Morning Forecast: Heat risk upgraded to a warning

The WBRZ viewing area has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After a week of heat advisories, the heat risk has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for the WBRZ Viewing Area. In the peak of the afternoon, the heat index may exceed 113 degrees for several hours. It is more important than ever to practice good sun and heat safety. Drink extra water today. A few showers will be around this afternoon, but they will be very isolated. Overnight, we will not cool too much. There will likely be a heat index in the 80s overnight. Make sure your AC is running properly and check on your relatives and neighbors.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: The weekend is trending drier and warmer with temperatures near 95 degrees. A Heat Advisory has already been issued for Saturday and it could be upgraded to a warning if necessary. The heat doesn’t have to cancel your weekend plans, just be ready for it. Drinking extra water is one of the best ways to keep yourself safe. Water activities are a great way to keep yourself cool. Check on your AC unit! They have been working hard all week, and this is not the weekend to be without air conditioning. Take a few minutes to make sure it is running smoothly. The excessive heat pattern will start to break up on Monday as scattered to widespread showers return to the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected for the next five days. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

