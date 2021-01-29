Friday is Pat Shingleton day, mayor declares

BATON ROUGE – Friday, January 29, will be known as Pat Shingleton day!

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a proclamation honoring Pat for his four decades of service to weather forecasting and his efforts to better the community. Pat Shingleton will retire from daily weather reports Friday, January 29. He has been a staple of daily TV newscasts in Baton Rouge since 1981.

“[We are] celebrating Pat Shingleton for forty years of services as an extraordinary weather forecaster and beloved public figure,” Broome said when she issued the proclamation at the WBRZ studios.

Pat’s final forecast will be seen during the 6 p.m. news Friday, January 29. Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts live.

Pat will remain at WBRZ and focus on community service projects: Fill A Prescription for the Needy, Pat’s Coats for Kids and the St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Wearin’ of the Green.

WBRZ will broadcast a rarely seen episode of Pat Shingleton’s game show, We Play Baton Rouge, Friday night at 10:35 on WBRZ Plus. Click HERE for channel listings.

