Latest Weather Blog
Friday is Pat Shingleton day, mayor declares
BATON ROUGE – Friday, January 29, will be known as Pat Shingleton day!
EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a proclamation honoring Pat for his four decades of service to weather forecasting and his efforts to better the community. Pat Shingleton will retire from daily weather reports Friday, January 29. He has been a staple of daily TV newscasts in Baton Rouge since 1981.
“[We are] celebrating Pat Shingleton for forty years of services as an extraordinary weather forecaster and beloved public figure,” Broome said when she issued the proclamation at the WBRZ studios.
Pat’s final forecast will be seen during the 6 p.m. news Friday, January 29. Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts live.
Pat will remain at WBRZ and focus on community service projects: Fill A Prescription for the Needy, Pat’s Coats for Kids and the St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Wearin’ of the Green.
WBRZ will broadcast a rarely seen episode of Pat Shingleton’s game show, We Play Baton Rouge, Friday night at 10:35 on WBRZ Plus. Click HERE for channel listings.
*****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Weeks into vaccination effort, pharmacies seeing progress, not perfection
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
BP plans to bring new solar power plant to Pointe Coupee Parish
-
More Entergy customers complain about high bills following meter switch
-
US Supreme Court decision forcing dozens of cases to be retried in...
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary