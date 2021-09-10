Friday Forecast: Humidity will return before the weekend is over, Enjoy low humidity while it's here

Saturday weather conditions will be sunny and clear for tailgating.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It may have felt a little chilly out there this morning. Super low humidity allowed for temperatures to drop into the low 60s and since temperatures started low, they will max out in the low to mid 80s today. Skies will be clear all day long. The low humidity will continue overnight, temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Up Next: Saturday will bring a lot of the same with temperatures in the 80s in the afternoon and overnight lows comfortably in the 60s. The weather will be clear and mild for home football this weekend. Starting Sunday, the humidity will start moving back in. A few showers will be possible on Sunday afternoon and evening. Next week we will return to the normal pattern, so enjoy the low humidity while we have it! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

The northern portion of a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Honduras, the western Caribbean Sea, and portions of the Yucatan peninsula. This system is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche and merge with a pre-existing surface trough located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support gradual development, and a tropical depression could form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast. Regardless of development, this will bump up rain coverage for south Louisiana early next week.

A strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off of the west coast of Africa later today or tonight. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week as the system moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands. Interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should monitor the progress of this system.







The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

