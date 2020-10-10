Friday closures, flooding from Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Traffic Team continues to monitor the roads ahead of Hurricane Delta. Check back for an updated list of closures, additional delays, and flooded roads to avoid.

CATS is suspending services beginning at 7 p.m. tonight due to severe weather



They plan to return to normal hours of operation on Saturday, Oct. 10, if weather conditions improve — Dana DiPiazza WBRZ (@danawbrz) October 9, 2020

Flooded Roads:

East Baton Rouge

- Greenwell Springs Rd. at Cherryl Dr.

- Monticello and Flannery Rd.East

- Scenic Highway and 72nd is closed in both directions

- Florida Blvd. at N 19th St.

- Hwy 423/Comite Dr./Thomas R. East of Gibbens Rd.

- Stumberg Ln. North of Hwy 73/Jefferson Hwy

Baker

- Groom Rd. in both directions just after Main St. (LA 19) before Plank Rd. (LA 67)

Zachary

- Pride Port Hudson Rd. West of Munson Dr.

LaPlace

- Hwy 51 in both directions between I-55 (Laplace) and I-55 (Ruddock)

Closures:

Plaquemine

- Bayou Sorrell Rd. Bridge between State Spur 75 and Gracie St.

- Plaquemine Ferry is out of service

Grosse Tete

- La 77 Bridge at Grosse Tete

- Intracoastal Rd. between Indian Village Rd. and Bayou Jacob Rd.

Pierre Part

- Hwy 70 in both directions between Levee Hwy (LA 997) and Hwy 69

- La 70 is closed at 2 different bridges: Bayou Pigeon Bridge and Belle River Bridge

Debris-related closures:

Pointe Coupee Parish



- 3900 Block of LA 77 between Livonia and Fordoche is closed due to a tree down

Click here for the WBRZ Traffic Map.

