Friday AM Forecast: Widespread rain returns before the weekend is over

The second half of the weekend is looking very rainy.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Showers today will be very similar to what we saw yesterday afternoon. One or two brief showers will be possible. Your whole day will not be a washout if you see rain at all. Many locations will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with the heat index well into the triple digits. Areas that see rain will trend cooler. Your Friday night plans will be nice and dry with temperatures falling into the upper 70s.

Up Next: Saturday will be warm with temperatures in the low to mid-90s. A stray shower or two will bubble up in the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry. If you are planning something for the weekend, Saturday will be the drier day of the two. Saturday will be the driest day left in the 7-day forecast too. If you need to get outside and mow the lawn, Saturday will be the last opportunity to do so for a while.

The majority of the area will see showers on Sunday. There will be a round of rain early before the sun comes up and it will last into the later morning hours too. Another round of showers and storms will bubble up in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to trend near 90°. More scattered afternoon showers will be in the forecast next week. Most areas will see a period of rain every day next week. Rainfall totals will range from 2-5 inches with isolated higher amounts over the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.