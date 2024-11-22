Friday AM Forecast: very chilly tomorrow morning, warming trend into Thanksgiving week

Thermometers will dip into the upper 30's for most locations early tomorrow morning. This will be the chilliest of the fall season so far. Warming will then take place on Sunday, and continue into Thanksgiving week.

Today & Tonight: A lot more sunshine and pleasant weather conditions are expected to end the workweek. After a very chilly morning start, temperatures will top out in the middle 60's. We will drop quickly to the middle 50's by 6 pm. If heading out to watch some high school playoff football, extra layers will be required. Tonight, lows will bottom out in the upper 30's under mainly clear skies.

LSU Football: Tailgaters will need layers on Saturday. With morning temperatures near 40 degrees, at minimum, a jacket will be needed early. Sun will then warm temperatures into the upper 60s by afternoon allowing a lighter outer layer. However, don’t lose the jacket entirely if you are heading into the game, temperatures will cool off into the 50s quickly after nightfall. The Tigers have played several night games this time of year with temperatures below 60 degrees at start time. Check out the LSU Kickoff Weather Index to see their win percentage.

Up Next: A warming trend will begin to be noticed starting on Sunday. Lows will raise into the upper 40's, with highs in the upper 70's. Still, a very pleasant and comfortable day. Temperatures will continue to rise into Thanksgiving week. Highs will be near 80, with lows in the 60's all week long. We are in "front season", and next week will be no exception to that. Multiple fronts will approach the Capital Area. The first will stall before it reaches us on Tuesday. It will be close enough to cause mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. A much stronger front will approach by the end of the week, with a likely greater rain chance.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

