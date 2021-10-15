Friday AM Forecast: The heat and humidity is on the way out

Say goodbye to the heat and humidity… at least for a little while.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: While the humidity is still here, you may run into some fog in the Baton Rouge area. There is a dense fog advisory out until 9 am. This afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s. Late tonight the cold front will move through the area from northwest to southeast. Showers will pop up along it and die out as it goes. Showers will likely reach the Baton Rouge area around midnight.

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Take it easy driving and check with @WBRZtraffic for updates. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/La4mwdLi0A — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) October 14, 2021

Up Next: The cooler, drier air will fill in behind the rain. Saturday morning will be a little chilly with temperatures in the low 60s for football tailgating. High temperatures will be capped in the 70s and then overnight lows will dip into the 50s. All of that of course coming along with some lower humidity. Those same conditions will continue through early next week. Late week temperatures will rebound into the 80s with slightly more rain coverage. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

None of the activity in the tropics is a threat to the local area currently.

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an elongated area of low pressure located more than 500 miles southeast of Bermuda has become more concentrated to the east and southeast of the center over the past several hours. Strong upper-level winds, however, are expected to prevent additional development of this system through Friday morning. After that time, the low is forecast to accelerate east-northeastward and merge with a trough of low pressure ending any further tropical development chance. Additional information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. Formation chance through the next 2 days is low 10 percent.

