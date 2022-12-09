Friday AM Forecast: The first half of the weekend is mostly dry before showers move in

Rain will be moving in over the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Fog is out there again this morning, but largely in Ascension parish and closer to New Orleans. This could change throughout the morning, so give yourself some extra time just in case you run into any dense patches. Temperatures today will max out around 80° and tonight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Up Next: Saturday is looking humid and cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday will start with showers and storms. On and off showers will continue through the rest of the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Isolated showers will be in the area on Monday, but it will be mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s. Tuesday afternoon is when the next cold front will approach the area. This front will likely bring a risk for severe storms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Stay connected as we learn more, you will need to be weather aware as these storms move through. The morning hours of Wednesday will be stormy before we clear out through the rest of the day. Cooler temperatures will move in on the other side. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Strong Storms —please have access to alerts through the day Wednesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.