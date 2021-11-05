Friday AM Forecast: The chilly mornings will continue

Bundle up this morning!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures starting out in the 40s with a windchill in the 30s for many spots. This afternoon we will get much more sunshine than yesterday. Skies will be mostly clear, and temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Your Friday night is looking clear with temperatures going back down into the 40s.

Up Next: Skies will stay mostly clear through the rest of the 7-day forecast. Saturday and Sunday morning will be a lot like Friday with temperatures in the 40s with a windchill shaving off another 5 degrees or so. Afternoons will be warmer, near 70 degrees. Temperatures will slowly climb but will stay seasonal. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: Wanda is currently a tropical storm out in the open Atlantic. Wanda will remain a fish storm with no active watches or warnings associated with it. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

