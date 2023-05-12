Friday AM Forecast: Sunshine and HEAT for your Mother's Day weekend

Rain tapers off but the HEAT is on.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! The rainy pattern will begin to let up a bit as we head into the Mother’s Day weekend. Today there will be summertime isolated showers bubbling up in the afternoon. With less rain in the forecast, temperature are expected to climb into the low-90s this afternoon. Overnight, skies will stay mostly clear and temperatures will fall into the low-70s.

Up Next: Your Mother’s day weekend will be pleasant. Morning temperatures will be in the low-70s, but by the afternoon the 90s are back and locked in. Most people will stay completely dry both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. There will be a few isolated showers across the area but no total washouts. Heading into the workweek the moisture returns and scattered showers are back in the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.