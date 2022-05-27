83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday AM Forecast: Sunny skies all weekend long

Friday, May 27 2022
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

Happy Friday! Plenty of blue skies and sunshine this weekend.

Today & Tonight: A fabulous Friday weather-wise! Waking up with temperatures in the 60s. Humidity is on the low side leaving us feeling comfortable today. Throughout the day some clouds will be passing through as we continue to dry out. Overnight temperatures will be sneaking down into the low 60s.

Up Next: Saturday morning waking up in the low-60s with low humidity. Throughout the day temperatures will rise into the high 80s with lots of sunshine. Pleasant late May weather is anticipated for the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend. This week waking up feeling comfortable with temperatures in the mid-60s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will be getting into the upper 80s to low 90s. The next chance for rain does not move into the forecast until Monday afternoon. A few stray showers may be popping up on Monday afternoon, but most of the day will be sunny. Humidity starts to increase as we head into next week a few stray showers will be possible. The same warm humid pattern will stick around until Thursday.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

In the Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

