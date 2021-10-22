69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday AM Forecast: Staying warm heading into the weekend

1 hour 47 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, October 22 2021 Oct 22, 2021 October 22, 2021 5:57 AM October 22, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today & Tonight: Expect areas of patchy fog again this morning. You may need to allow for some extra time to get to your destinations. This afternoon looks great with plenty of sunshine, mixed in with a few clouds. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Tonight, look for a mostly clear sky with cool temperatures in the low 60s.

Looking Ahead:

Your weekend forecast continues to look nice - mostly sunny on Saturday, with warm temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday will be a touch warmer and more humid in the afternoon, leading into a couple of isolated thunderstorms. Overall, should not impact outdoors plans too much.

Our next significant front moves in Wednesday of next week. This front would deliver a good coverage of showers and storms on Wednesday. A few storms may be strong to severe, but those details will become more clear in the coming days. Behind the front on Thursday, temperatures will drop significantly. Afternoon highs may only be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

