Friday AM Forecast: Spring begins today, a great weekend of weather ahead

The timing couldn't be better for the official arrival of Spring! After a brief brush with some chilly air earlier this week, warmer conditions are on the way and they are here to stay.

Today & Tonight: Friday officially kicks off the Spring season with spectacular conditions. We are waking up to very comfortable, seasonal temperatures in the mid to low 50s. As the day progresses, afternoon highs will push to a very pleasant 81°F. You’ll notice lots of blue in the sky today as the air remains quite dry. Tonight will be another comfortable one, with a low near 56°F.

Up Next: The weekend and the upcoming work week are essentially a "rinse and repeat" of gorgeous weather. Get ready for some serious warmth! Both Saturday and Sunday will see afternoon highs climb to 84°F. We are starting to pull in just a tiny bit of moisture from the Gulf, so while it won't feel "soupy" just yet, it will definitely feel like a true South Louisiana spring. From Monday through Wednesday, highs will stay in the low-to-mid 80s with overnight lows remaining steady in the upper 50s. By Thursday, we could even see temperatures push toward the upper 80s.

The big takeaway for the next seven days is the total lack of rain. It is a great week for car washes and outdoor projects, but keep an eye on your newer plants—with no rain in sight for the next week, you may need to break out the garden hose by Tuesday or Wednesday!

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

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