Friday AM Forecast: Showers and storms now, still hot and humid this afternoon

A total washout this morning, but just some spotty showers for those Cinco de Mayo plans later.



THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Most of the WBRZ viewing area is now at a level 1/5 marginal risk for seeing severe storms today. The first round will move through early, bringing showers and storms into the area just in time for your morning commute. Expect a lot of lightning and even so gusty winds as this first line moves through. Into the afternoon we will see a break in the clouds and temperatures will manage to heat into the upper-80s. Then the summertime-like spotty showers will begin to develop across the are.

We are not looking like a total washout for your Cinco de Mayo plans, but you will want to be sure you have the WBRZ WX App so you are not caught off guard.

Up Next: Starting your Saturday, we are expecting another line of showers and storms to form overnight. Scattered showers will develop early but will clear well before sunrise. Throughout the day temperatures will climb into the mid-80s again. The summertime pattern is setting in across the area, and for the next 7-days the 90s are back and those sneaky showers will be around. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.