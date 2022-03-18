Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Severe weather threat over, sunny by this afternoon
The Tornado Watch has been cancelled for the entire WBRZ viewing area.
The severe weather threat is OVER for the @WBRZ viewing area! pic.twitter.com/GBCSWrYMlH— Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) March 18, 2022
Today & Tonight: This storm system will continue to drive eastward through the day and clearing skies are expected by this afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the mild side with highs in the upper 70s. It will get a little chilly overnight with lows in the 40s.
Looking Ahead: Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s. If you are headed to the Wearin of the Green parade early, be sure to wear layers. Temperatures will not warm out of the 50s until late morning. The parade rolls out at 10a.m. Afternoon highs will be near 70°. Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the mid-70s. Monday will be mostly clear before scattered showers return on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will see showers and storms. Stay with the Storm Station as we track it out.
Remember that the WBRZ WX App. is *free* on Apple and Android devices and can be used for breaking weather information, live radar, as well as daily and hourly forecast details. You can also use it to watch live coverage if power or broadcast signal is ever lost. For even more, connect with the WBRZ Weather Team on Twitter and Facebook.
