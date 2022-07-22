Friday AM Forecast: Several rounds of rain will keep the heat index down today

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Pre-dawn showers and storms will be clearing during your morning commute. The heaviest rain is expected before 8 a.m. Some thicker cloud cover in the morning will keep the temperatures from spiking, and there is no heat advisory today. A little bit of sunshine will start to peak in this afternoon and temperatures will be in the low 90s, they will also feel like the low 90s. Another round of afternoon showers and storms is expected across the area in the afternoon and evening hours. Any action on the radar will be clearing after sunset. Late Friday night plans will come with high humidity but clearing skies. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— showers & storms —please have access to alerts through this week.

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to trend above normal in the mid-90s into the weekend. If you need to get outside, the morning hours will be mostly dry. The temperatures will be much more manageable in the morning as well. With high humidity we could see the heat index continue to climb above 100°. Rain is looking more likely on Saturday than Sunday. Isolated showers will be around in the afternoon on both days. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Stay connected to the Storm Station for the latest details.

Into next week, the hot and mostly dry pattern will be back. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s and with high humidity, the heat index will be above 100°. It is possible that the heat advisories will be reissued. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.